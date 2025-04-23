I Will Transform Anambra – PDP Candidate, Ezenwafor

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Anambra State, Jude Ezenwafor, has promised to transform the state if elected.

Naija News reports that Ezenwafor said his administration, if elected, would declare an emergency in the power sector.

In a statement on Tuesday, the PDP candidate in November 8 governorship election, stated he would transform the infrastructure of the state and boost food production by supporting agrarian communities in the state with farm inputs.

“We will declare a state of emergency in the power sector and ensure residents of the state enjoy 24-hour power supply daily on a subsidized rate.

“Infrastructural reform is needed to move from an extractive industry to Information and Communication Technology.

“The aim is to free resources currently deployed through joint venture cash calls for the development of the social sector institutions, especially deploying new technologies to manage our security, health and oil and gas.

“Food reforms are primarily agrarian-based Anambra State, anchored on the desire for wealth creation to make a shift from the undue emphasis on oil and gas.

“Our focus would be on the development of modern technology, research, production and the development of agricultural inputs.

“We will ensure access roads to all communities, connecting them to the city centres and deploy CNG vehicles to reduce cost,” he said.

The PDP candidate further added that his administration would address health sector of the state and improve the state’s education.