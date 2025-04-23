‘I Was Brought Up By The Best Rapper’ – Ice Prince

Popular Nigerian rapper, Panshak Henry Zamani, popularly known as Ice Prince, has revealed that MI Abaga taught him how to rap.

Naija News reports that the rapper made this known during an interview with Nigerian content creator, Isbaeu, on the ‘Curiosity Made Me Ask’, podcast.

Ice Prince described MI as the best rapper, attributing his lyrical skill to the training he received from him.

According to the ‘Kolo’ crooner, the ‘Crowd Mentality’ rapper equipped him with the knowledge and discipline needed to excel in the music industry.

He said, “I can rap on any beat with any rapper, and I will still stand out. I’m not going to have a wack verse on a song.

“I am not saying other rappers cannot rap, but it cannot be said that I’m wack. I was brought up by the best, shout out to MI Abaga.

“I rapped with him for years. He is my big brother, and he taught me well.”

In other news, Nigerian singer, Oludipe Oluwasanmi David, with the stage name Spyro, has stated that there is no difference between a secular artist and a gospel artist.

He claimed that many gospel artists are in the music business to make money just like their secular counterparts.

The self-acclaimed ‘Jesus boy’ stated this in a recent episode of Hip TV programme, Trending, hosted by Pascal.

He said, “The people that claim to be gospel artists or gospel ministers are just artists -they are in the business to make money just like us in the Afrobeats industry.”

Spyro also spoke on the pressure female artists face in the music industry