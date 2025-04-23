Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has opined that the defection of former Vice Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ifeanyi Okowa, and Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, has vindicated his political stance in the last general election.

Naija News reports that Wike made this known in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media, Lere Olayinka, on Wednesday night, April 23, 2025 in Abuja.

The Minister described the open endorsement of the president by Okowa, as confirming of what he saw in 2023 and his decision not to support the 2023 PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Wike called on other Nigerians who are still sitting on the fence to throw in their support for the President.

He said, “It is another endorsement of the president’s good governance and commitment to the development of the country.

“It IS a vindication of the position I took in 2023, which was based on the interest of a united Nigeria.

“I commend Dr Okowa and Governor Sheriff Oborevwori for this heart-warming decision, which must have been informed by good governance and commitment of President Bola Tinubu to the oneness and development of Nigeria.

“That is what I have always told people to come out and say, not when they have problems and begin to run up and down.

“They have come out at the right time to show support for the President so that the people of Niger Delta can benefit more from the government, and I commend them.

“I am particularly happy that what I saw before the 2023 presidential election, others are now seeing and are joining the Renewed Hope train.”