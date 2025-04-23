He Was An Advocate For Peace – Jonathan Mourns Pope Francis

Nigeria’s former President, Goodluck Jonathan has expressed grief over the death of Pope Francis.

Naija News reports that Jonathan described the Late Bishop of Rome and Papal of the Catholic Church as an advocate of peace.

In his condolence message on Tuesday, Jonathan said Pope Francis, who will be buried on Saturday, devoted his life to service and faith.

“I offer my deepest condolences to the Nigerian Catholic Church and the Christian community around the world on the passing of His Holiness, Pope Francis, who was the head of the Catholic Church.

“Pope Francis was a religious leader whose impact transcended the pulpit to many other spheres of humanity. He was an advocate for peace, justice and equality around the world.

“Pope Francis’ death, a day after offering Easter sermon, speaks of his dedication to service and commitment to faith and service. Even in his struggling moments he stayed true to his faith and commitment to his purpose of preaching peace and justice and love across the world.

“As we reflect on the vacuum created by his departure, may his life of faith, dedication and service to God continue to inspire us all,” he said.

Pope Francis Stood by the Oppressed in Gaza – Pantami

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s former Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Isa Ali Pantami, has described late Pope Francis as a man who spoke for the oppressed.

Pantami, an Islamic Cleric, lauded the Late Pope’s call for an end to the Gaza crisis. He called him the world’s last promoter of peace.

In his condolence message on Monday, he wrote: “Pope Francis stood by the oppressed in Gaza, consistently speaking out for innocent civilians affected by the conflict. Some notable statements include:

“1) The situation is extremely grave, and we cannot ignore the suffering of innocent civilians in Gaza;

“2) Enough, enough brothers, enough; and

“3) In Gaza, may space be opened to guarantee humanitarian aid, and may the hostages be released right away. Let no one abandon the possibility that the weapons might be silenced – let there be a ceasefire.

“Even in his final public appearance, he advocated for the oppressed in Gaza. The world lost a promoter of peace in Gaza and other places.

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to the Christian community, and all peace lovers mourning his passing.”