‘He Has To Leave Office, PDP Sponsored Oborevwori’ – Bode George

Former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bode George, has expressed his astonishment at the defection of Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, from the PDP to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to the Daily Sun, George described the move as “shocking” and questioned the motivations behind the governor’s decision.

Naija News reports that the announcement of Oborevwori’s defection came after a high-level, closed-door meeting held at the Government House in Asaba on Wednesday evening.

The governor, who was elected on the platform of the PDP, officially declared his allegiance to the APC, a move that has stirred political waves across the state and the nation.

Reacting to the development, George expressed his disbelief, saying that it was hard to understand why both Oborevwori and his predecessor, Ifeanyi Okowa, who were elected under the banner of the PDP, would defect to a party he described as “unorganised.”

He further commented, “I am shell-shocked. How can our governors from an organised party defect to an unorganised party like APC, with only two people, Tinubu and Ganduje, dictatorially controlling the party?

“APC is a party of strange bedfellows, and I urge Deltans not to follow Oborevwori to APC because Delta is a PDP state from 1999, and it shall remain so.

“Presidency and APC are using instruments of state to coerce PDP governors to defect to APC. They are being threatened. PDP sponsored Oborevwori as the governorship candidate.

“So, he has to leave office. Attempts to turn Nigeria into a one-party state will fail. What has APC done since 2015 that will warrant any PDP governor to defect to the party?”