Governors To Meet In Abuja Today Ahead Of NEC Meeting

Governors from the 36 states of Nigeria are set to convene in Abuja this evening for a crucial meeting ahead of the National Economic Council (NEC) session scheduled for Thursday.

According to a statement from the secretariat of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), the meeting is slated to begin at 8:00 pm.

While the specific agenda of the meeting remains undisclosed, sources close to the meeting told The Nation that one of the primary topics will be the growing wave of killings across the country, with a particular focus on the escalating violence in Plateau and Benue states.

Another significant issue that is expected to dominate the discussions is the matter of state police. This issue has been a subject of intense debate in recent months, with many states submitting their positions on the matter as far back as December 2024.

The concept of state police gained considerable traction during the NEC meeting on December 12, 2024, when all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) expressed support for the establishment of state police as a potential solution to the rising insecurity in Nigeria.

Earlier this week, the Leader of the Senate, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, announced that the upper legislative chamber is developing the necessary legal frameworks to facilitate the establishment of state police.

Bamidele emphasised that the National Assembly is in the process of developing the legal infrastructure needed to support state police, aiming to address the growing security challenges faced by the nation.