Governor Oborevwori’s Defection To APC May Trigger Cabinet Reshuffle

Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, has officially defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC), sparking speculation of an impending cabinet reshuffle.

A senior member of the state House of Assembly, who attended a PDP stakeholders’ meeting in Asaba, revealed to Daily Sun that the governor is likely to dissolve his cabinet in the coming days to accommodate new APC members.

According to the anonymous source, the reshuffle would allocate 60% of cabinet positions to PDP loyalists, with the remaining 40% going to APC members.

The source said, “In a few days’ time, the governor will also be dissolving his cabinet to accommodate other APC members.”

This distribution is reportedly part of a broader strategy to integrate APC into the state’s political structure. The restructuring is expected to mirror a similar power-sharing approach within the state’s party ranks.

Former PDP state chairman and ex-senator James Manager announced the defection, explaining the reasons behind the shift.

“We have discussed and have disagreed to agree, and it is a unanimous agreement. I am the pioneer state chairman of the PDP. But you cannot be in a boat that is already capsizing because I am a riverine man,” Manager said, highlighting the challenges faced by the PDP at the national level.

He further criticised the PDP’s national instability, particularly pointing to the recent resolution of the governors’ forum against coalitions.

“As disadvantaged as the PDP is now with about 11 governors, how do you go into a contest with an incumbent president?” Manager questioned, underscoring his dissatisfaction with the party’s national direction.

The defection was also backed by Delta State’s Commissioner for Works and Information, Charles Aniagwu, who likened the situation in the PDP to a “palm wine whose taste has changed.”

Aniagwu explained, “It is said that when the taste of the palm wine changes, the drinking pattern also changes, and the leaders of the party were unanimous in their view that the political temperature has changed.”

He further added, “We believe that what is happening in the PDP at the national level can be likened to that palm wine whose taste has changed, and that is why this decision has been taken.”

The defection was confirmed at a meeting attended by key political figures, including Deputy Governor Monday Onyeme, former Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, National Assembly members, Speaker Emomotimi Guwor, commissioners, and local council chairmen.

The meeting resolved to formally join the APC, with a rally led by Vice President Kashim Shettima set to take place on April 28 in Asaba.