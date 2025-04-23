Governor Bago Backtracks On Dreadlocks Directive In Niger State

Niger State Governor, Umar Bago, has reversed his controversial directive ordering security operatives to arrest individuals with dreadlocks in Minna, the state capital.

The governor’s original instruction, given during a security meeting at the Government House on Tuesday, sparked widespread criticism and backlash from Nigerians across the country.

While addressing the security situation in the state, Governor Bago made a sweeping statement, saying, “Anybody that you find with dreadlocks, arrest, barb the hair, and fine the person. Nobody should carry any kind of haircut inside Minna. I have given marching orders to security agencies.”

The governor’s remark was met with immediate concern, as it was seen by many as discriminatory and an overreach of state authority.

The directive was widely condemned on social media and by concerned citizens, prompting Governor Bago to reassess his stance. On Wednesday, he made a public U-turn, clarifying that his comments were misunderstood.

In an attempt to quell the growing outrage, the governor stated, “Yesterday we read a riot act on hooliganism and people misunderstood our words for people who have dreadlocks.”

Governor Bago clarified that the issue at hand was not with individuals who wear dreadlocks, but with those allegedly involved in cult activities.

“We don’t have a problem with dreadlocks but we have a problem with the cult here with dreadlocks. So if you have any business and you have dreadlocks, please come to Niger State. All that is media propaganda,” he assured the public, attempting to clear the air and reframe his earlier statement.