Give Us A Chance, Stop Politicizing Killings – Ribadu To Benue Indigenes

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, has urged the people of Benue State to stop politicizing the killings in the state and give President Bola Tinubu’s government a chance to make things right.

He lamented that Tinubu and his administration inherited an extremely bad government, particularly insecurity.

He stated this on Tuesday when he visited Benue State to commiserate with the government and the people over the killing of over 72 people by terrorists masquerading as herdsmen.

Ribadu said, “Our Armed Forces are doing well. It is impossible to post soldiers or police to every hamlet. Give us a chance and stop politicizing the killings. This will help us to restore peace. Issue of security is relative.

“We inherited an extremely bad government and things have improved and we will address all these issues cropping up.

“It is a matter of time, to do the harm is easy but to solve it is difficult. We have reduced considerably the number of violence we met. This one too, we will confront it.”

In his response, Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia said it was a sober moment for the state as it has come under intense siege with loss of lives of unimaginable figure since 2011.

Naija News reports that there has been a surge in attacks and killings in Benue and Plateau States in the last two weeks.

Just barely a week after suspected armed herders massacred over 50 farmers in parts of Benue State, fresh violence erupted in the early hours of Tuesday.

Gunmen stormed Afia community in Ukum Local Government Area, killing eleven residents and leaving several others injured.