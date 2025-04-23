Fubara’s Return Imminent As Rivers Governor Shift Ground During Meeting With Tinubu

Suspended Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara is reportedly making efforts to ease political tensions in the state, following a private meeting with President Bola Tinubu during the latter’s 18-day retreat in Europe.

The meeting, which took place in London, was initiated by Governor Fubara, who assumed office in May 2023. Although details of the discussion remain undisclosed, a senior presidential adviser confirmed to The Africa Report that Fubara “pledged to make certain concessions” as part of ongoing negotiations aimed at resolving the crisis.

“It is true. Governor Fubara held a private meeting with the president last week. Fubara has promised to make some compromises. Negotiations are ongoing, but from all indications, his suspension will be lifted before the six-month deadline,” the adviser revealed on condition of anonymity.

Sources indicated that the possibility of shortening Fubara’s six-month suspension is under discussion, with indications that the governor may join the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to align himself with the president’s political agenda. “If Fubara joins the APC, it means the president’s chances of winning Rivers State are much higher,” one aide said.

The meeting between Tinubu and Fubara marks the first face-to-face conversation since the president declared a state of emergency in Rivers State on March 18, 2025, citing political instability and security concerns. Following the declaration, Fubara and his deputy, Ngozi Odu, were ousted, and former Navy Chief Vice-Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas was installed as the sole administrator of the state.

Tinubu’s declaration of emergency rule was triggered by months of political unrest, including a feud between Fubara and his estranged godfather, Nyesom Wike, who is now Nigeria’s Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The crisis intensified after Fubara demolished the state House of Assembly complex in December 2023 and legal battles erupted when 27 lawmakers loyal to Wike defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC.

The Supreme Court ruled in late February 2025 that the defected lawmakers remained valid members of the state assembly, condemning Fubara’s actions as unconstitutional. Despite the ruling, governance in the state remained stalled due to ongoing conflict between the executive and legislative branches.

Fubara’s suspension followed a series of explosions in the state, including attacks on the Trans Niger Pipeline and pipeline manifolds, which Tinubu linked to militants allegedly supporting Fubara. These events, coupled with rising security concerns, led to the state of emergency declaration.

Tinubu’s meeting with Fubara was seen as an attempt to defuse the crisis and restore functionality to Rivers State. Although neither side disclosed details, sources suggest that the discussions may pave the way for Fubara’s return to office before the suspension expires in September 2025.

Notably, Wike, Fubara’s estranged political godfather, was not part of the meeting and reportedly expressed concerns over the arrangement, feeling sidelined in the resolution process. However, it is anticipated that Tinubu will eventually broker a meeting between Fubara, Wike, and Rivers State lawmakers to seek a lasting solution to the political crisis.