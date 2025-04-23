Four Killed As Police, Kidnappers Clash In Rivers

Four individuals suspected of kidnapping and the violent murder of the Chief Executive Officer of HMG Attitude Limited, Hope Georgewill, have been fatally shot by police in Rivers State.

Naija News understands that Georgewill was taken hostage along the Cotton Channel in Bakana, Rivers State, on March 26, together with two other persons.

Despite his family allegedly paying a ransom of ₦2 million for his freedom, he was ultimately murdered by the kidnappers, as stated in a release from the Rivers State Police Command on Tuesday.

“The abduction of Mr. Hope Georgewill was carried out by a gang of sea pirates led by one Preye Ngian-Ngian, a native of Degema Local Government Area,” said SP Grace Iringe-Koko, spokesperson for the Command.

“After collecting a ransom of ₦2 million, the gang murdered the victim and dumped his body, which was later recovered and deposited at the mortuary.”

According to him, the group was known for carrying out multiple kidnappings across the state and surrounding regions.

Following Georgewill’s murder, the police initiated an intelligence-led investigation which led to the arrest of two suspects.

“These suspects cooperated with operatives from the Anti-Cultism Unit and led them to the gang’s hideout in a creek off the Bonny waterways.

“However, the operation took a violent turn. Upon arrival at the hideout, our officers were ambushed with heavy gunfire. The operatives responded swiftly, engaging the suspects in a shootout during which two gang members were fatally shot, while others escaped with gunshot wounds,” Iringe-Koko said.

The two suspects who had guided the police to the hideout also tried to flee amid the chaos but were subdued and apprehended, despite sustaining gunshot injuries.

“All four injured suspects were taken to the Police Clinic for emergency treatment but were confirmed dead on arrival by medical staff,” Iringe-Koko added.

A collection of items was retrieved from the location, which included a speedboat utilised in operations, two outboard motors (80 hp and 70hp), a live cartridge, assorted food provisions, and a mobile phone that belonged to the deceased Georgewill.

Iringe-Koko highlighted that efforts to capture other escaping members of the gang were still in progress.

“The Rivers State Police Command remains resolutely committed to ensuring the safety and security of all residents and visitors in the state,” she added.