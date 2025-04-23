Flying Eagles Of Nigeria Beat Egypt In Friendly Ahead Of 2025 Under-20 AFCON

Flying Eagles of Nigeria secured a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Egypt’s Young Pharaohs in a friendly match held at the Cairo International Stadium on Tuesday.

The match served as a crucial part of both teams’ preparations for the upcoming 2025 Africa Under-20 Cup of Nations.

The encounter started positively for the Flying Eagles, with forward Kparobo Arierhi making an immediate impact.

He opened the scoring in the 10th minute, displaying impressive positioning and skill as he latched onto a precisely weighted pass from Bidemi Amole.

Arierhi’s goal set a dynamic pace for the match, reflecting the Flying Eagles’ confidence following their recent triumph in the WAFU B championship.

However, the Young Pharaohs responded with determination. Ahmed Kaabaka found the equalizer in the 65th minute, taking advantage of a defensive lapse from Nigeria.

As the game approached its final stages, the tension heightened. Nigeria reclaimed the lead in the 83rd minute when Precious Benjamin was awarded a penalty after Divine Oliseh was fouled in the box.

Benjamin showed composure under pressure, converting the spot-kick with precision and restoring Nigeria’s lead, much to the delight of their coaching staff and fans alike.

This victory not only serves as a morale boost for Nigeria, a team that has won the Africa Under-20 championship seven times, but it also comes at a critical time, with the squad arriving in Cairo less than 48 hours before the match. With this win, the Flying Eagles shift their focus to the upcoming tournament, which kicks off on Sunday.

Looking ahead, Nigeria will begin their Group B campaign against Tunisia next Thursday, followed by challenging fixtures against Morocco and Kenya.

Meanwhile, hosts Egypt, competing in Group A, will start their tournament against South Africa, followed by matches against Sierra Leone, Zambia, and Tanzania, as they aim for success on home soil.