Federal Workers In Oyo Commence Indefinite Strike Over Unpaid Wages [Photos]

Employees of the federal government of Nigeria have initiated an indefinite strike in Oyo State due to the non-payment of their wage awards, which have been outstanding for five months.

The workers, represented by the Federal Workers Forum, announced the strike at the Federal Secretariat in Ibadan, the capital of Oyo State.

They pledged to persist with the strike until the federal government addresses their demands. Comrade Andrew Emelieze, the National Coordinator of FWF, along with Comrade Itoro Obong, the Secretary-General, stated that the workers had previously issued a 21-day ultimatum to the federal government prior to initiating the strike.

Naija News reports that the federal workers emphasised that the workers are seeking the immediate payment of the five months of wage award arrears, the implementation of a 40% peculiar allowance, and the settlement of their arrears.

They said, “As earlier agreed, we, the federal workers in Nigeria, commence an indefinite protest nationwide today, 22nd April, 202,5 to press home our demands for justice for federal government workers in Nigeria.

“We had earlier issued a 21-day ultimatum to the federal government to attend to our plights, but most unfortunately, our government has been adamant.

“We have, however, commenced the indefinite protest, and day 1 has shown to be peaceful and successful as federal workers across the federation joined the protest nationwide, occupying the different federal government secretariats across the federation despite heavy deployment of security operatives.

“It is an indefinite protest and we shall continue until the FG meets our demands.

“Our demands are straightforward. The Immediate payment of the outstanding five months’ wage award arrears.

“The implementation of a 40% peculiar allowance and the payment of its arrears. The immediate review of the heavy taxation of the federal workers’ poor wages.

“We will not stop calling on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to rethink his policies towards the Nigerian workers, all that has come from Mr President has been a bad example, anti-workers, and horribly promoting hardship among the federal government workers”.