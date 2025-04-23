Fabio Capello Predicts Winner Of PSG Vs Arsenal UCL Clash

Former England and Real Madrid manager Fabio Capello has expressed belief that Premier League side Arsenal have the potential to defeat Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and secure a spot in the UEFA Champions League final this season.

Fabio Capello’s comments come on the heels of Arsenal’s impressive run in the tournament, having advanced to the semi-finals after an exhilarating triumph over Real Madrid in the quarter-finals.

Capello highlighted the significant qualities that Arsenal possess this season, emphasizing the depth of talent, the well-balanced structure of their squad, and the excellent physical condition they exhibit on the pitch.

He noted that both teams have demonstrated remarkable capabilities throughout the competition, but he believes Arsenal possess an intangible edge.

“Arsenal have it all: quality, balance on the pitch, and good physical condition, similar to PSG at this moment,” Capello stated during an interview at the Laureus World Sports Awards.

However, he argued that Arsenal have that “something extra” in their squad right now, citing their quality and physical strength as distinguishing factors.

Both squads have cultivated a strong team spirit, yet Capello underscored Arsenal’s character and individual personalities, which he believes could be pivotal in crucial match moments.

“They play together, they work together. The pace of their matches is impressively high,” he remarked. “It will be a very good match, but if I had to place a wager, I would lean towards Arsenal emerging as the superior team.”

As the stage is set for an intense clash, the winner between Arsenal and PSG will face the champion of the other semi-final tie, featuring Barcelona and Inter Milan in May.