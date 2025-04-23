Delta Governor Oborevwori’s Viral Video Sparks Defection Speculations, Aide Claims Video Is Old

A viral video of Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, being serenaded with the political tune “On Your Mandate”, popularised by President Bola Tinubu, has sparked widespread speculation that the governor is considering a defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The clip, which has circulated widely on social media, shows Oborevwori smiling and clapping along as his cabinet members enthusiastically chant, “On your mandate we shall stand.”

The video has raised eyebrows and ignited rumours that the governor, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), might be preparing to join the APC ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Political analysts have interpreted the video as a signal of potential political realignment, especially considering the involvement of members of his administration in the event.

In addition to the video, another circulating clip features the former governor of Delta State and Oborevwori’s predecessor, Ifeanyi Okowa, adding fuel to the speculation.

Speaking to his constituents, Okowa reassured them, saying, “Be assured that we will not go in the wrong direction; we will take the best direction, the best path for our people.”

This statement has been seen by some observers as an indication of a potential shift in political allegiance, possibly in response to Oborevwori’s rumoured move to the APC.

Despite the growing speculation, an aide to Governor Oborevwori, speaking on condition of anonymity, denied that the video was recent.

The aide clarified to TheCable that the footage in question was recorded after the Supreme Court verdict affirming Oborevwori’s mandate.

“The video circulating is old. It was after the Supreme Court verdict affirming the mandate of His Excellency,” the aide explained, attempting to dispel the growing rumours of a defection.

Watch the video below: