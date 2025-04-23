Defection: Akwa Ibom Gov’t Speaks On Governor Eno Dumping PDP For APC

Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Information, Rt. Hon. Aniekan Umanah, has categorically dismissed widespread rumours suggesting that Governor Umo Eno of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is considering a defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Naija News reports that the speculation arose following Governor Eno’s recent gestures of support for the federal government, including public endorsements of President Bola Tinubu and Senate President Godswill Akpabio for second terms.

However, Umanah clarified that these actions should not be misinterpreted as signs of political defection.

Explaining the rationale behind the Governor’s approach, Umanah said, “Governor Umo Eno’s support for President Bola Tinubu and Senate President Godswill Akpabio, is a strategic act of enlightened State interest, aimed at unlocking federal collaboration for the benefit of the people of Akwa Ibom.”

Speaking during a media interview in Uyo, the state capital, Umanah stressed that the Governor’s engagement with federal leaders is driven by developmental goals rather than political affiliations.

“The Governor’s recent open endorsement of the President and other key federal leaders is not about partisanship, but a pragmatic step to foster cooperation and attract federal interventions to the state,” he explained.

According to the commissioner, this growing collaboration between Akwa Ibom and the federal government is already beginning to yield tangible results. He cited critical projects such as the Ibom Deep Seaport and ecological remediation initiatives as examples.

He further asserted that the Governor’s relationship with President Tinubu and Senator Akpabio is rooted in mutual respect and shared developmental goals, stating, “These leaders have shown clear goodwill toward our State and have publicly acknowledged the Governor’s exceptional performance. This is leadership with foresight.”

Umanah also highlighted that prominent figures including President Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima, and Senate President Akpabio have repeatedly applauded Governor Eno’s developmental efforts, noting that his achievements have continued to garner national recognition.

Reflecting on the Governor’s performance since assuming office, Umanah praised what he described as a calculated and impactful governance style anchored on the Arise Agenda.

He noted that, under this agenda, Akwa Ibom has seen meaningful improvements across key sectors such as agriculture, rural infrastructure, healthcare, education, security, and social welfare.

“From May 29, 2023, the Governor hit the ground running. He is not just making promises, he is delivering on them. Across the State, we see road construction projects, both inherited and new ones being executed,” he stated.

“We are witnessing the establishment of well-equipped model schools and modern health centres in rural and urban communities alike, along with structured citizen empowerment initiatives that are transforming lives at the grassroots,” Umanah concluded.