Census: Why Tinubu Constituted Our Committee – Bagudu

The Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Atiku Bagudu, has said the presidential committee on population and housing census was an ad-hoc technical body established to identify funding sources for the upcoming census exercise.

Naija News reported that the committee, chaired by Bagudu, has as its members the chairman of the National Population Commission, Nasir Kwarra, secretary; Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Olawale Edun, and Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris.

Others are Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue, Zach Adedeji; Director-General of National Identity Management Commission, Bisoye Coker-Odusote; Principal Private Secretary to the President, Hakeem Muri-Okunola and Senior Special Assistant to the President on Administration (Office of the Chief of Staff), Temilola Adekunle-Johnson.

At the committee’s inaugural meeting on Tuesday, Bagudu explained that the committee was distinct from the National Population Commission, the body legally mandated to plan, coordinate and conduct population and housing censuses in the country.

He stated that the committee’s role was to advise strictly within its five-point terms of reference, including conducting a thorough review of the existing census budget to ensure alignment with current fiscal realities and national priorities.

He listed other terms as recommendations for feasible funding sources for the census, distinguishing between domestic resources and external partnerships, while developing a comprehensive resource mobilisation strategy that considered engagement with potential development partners, international agencies and domestic private sector entities.

The minister said the ad hoc body would also evaluate the National Population Commission’s existing preparations, logistics, and technical capacities, and recommend areas for immediate strengthening.

It would also recommend an optimal and realistic date for the next population and housing census, funding availability, and other relevant national considerations.

The Minister stressed that a national census should not be looked at as a routine exercise but as a sovereign investment.

“A national census is not a routine administrative exercise; it is a sovereign investment in evidence-based governance.

“As we confront new challenges in urbanisation, security, food systems, public health, and social protection, the need for up-to-date population and housing data is not simply desirable but foundational. The assignment before this committee is, therefore, urgent and consequential,” he said.

He emphasized the need to work and deliver within the three-week timeline given by President Bola Tinubu to the committee.

“This timeline reflects both the gravity of the task and the confidence reposed in this team to provide practical, well-considered advice.

“Our responsibility is to assess what exists, advise on what is feasible, and help unlock the next phase of action,” he noted.

Bagudu further told the members that the “committee’s work should reflect the best of institutional collaboration in service of the Nigerian people“.