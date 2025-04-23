Tinubu Meets Security Chiefs In Aso Rock

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is currently meeting with the service chiefs and the Inspector-General of Police at his official residence in the Aso Rock Presidential Villa.

An influx of vehicles carrying the heads of the Armed Forces to Tinubu’s residence this afternoon was sighted by The PUNCH.

The meeting, which began shortly after 03:00 p.m. on Wednesday, confirms an earlier report regarding the President’s plans to meet with the service chiefs to address the rising killings in Plateau, Benue, and other parts of the country.

Tinubu returned to Abuja on Monday night after an 18-day working visit and retreat in Paris and London.

Despite the deployment of security forces, several homes have been burned, and at least 3,000 people have been displaced. In Benue, at least 56 people were killed in Logo and Gbagir after twin assaults blamed on armed herders.

Multiple sources indicated that the President is deeply concerned by the security situation and would immediately meet with the service chiefs and National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, to discuss the development.

On Monday, a high-ranking official familiar with the situation confirmed to PUNCH Online that the security meeting would review the escalating violence and discuss measures to contain it.

“The President will certainly meet with the service chiefs to review the security situation across the country, with a focus on the flashpoints of Plateau, Benue, and Borno. He has been receiving security briefings while abroad and giving directives to the security chiefs. He will meet with his security chiefs and ministers as well,” the official said.