PDP Rep Member, Wole Oke Dumps Party

A member of the House of Representatives, Oluwole Oke, has officially resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Naija News reports that Oke, who has served six terms as the representative for the Obokun/Oriade Federal Constituency in Osun State, made this decision following discussions with his political colleagues, friends, and family.

His resignation letter, dated April 16, 2025, and was directed to the PDP Chairman in Ward 7, Obokun Local Government Area of Osun State.

Oke also verified his resignation during a brief telephone conversation with journalists on Wednesday.

“I have resigned from the PDP,” he said.

However, the lawmaker did not disclose his next political move, even as he urged his loyalists and supporters to leave the PDP and await his next direction.