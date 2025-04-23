FG Declares Bola Tinubu International Airport As Alternative To Nnamdi Azikwe Airport

The Federal Government has declared the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Airport, Minna, Niger State, as the alternative airport to the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport.

Naija News reports that the Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo, announced the latest development at the inaugural flight commencement of Overland Airways from Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Airport in Minna on Wednesday, April 23, 2025.

Keyamo stated that the airport has a face, runway, ambience, and location similar to any other international airport worldwide.

He said, “The runway is an international runway; a 747 and a tripple 7 can use this runway. Why over the years this has been underutilised is still a puzzle.

“Our eyes are on this airport. By the powers conferred in me, I declare Minna airport as the alternative to Abuja Airport. NCA, FAAN, take note.”

Meanwhile, a Chieftain of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Umar Sani, has condemned the approved ₦10 billion solar grid for the State House.

Naija News reported that the Presidency, through the Special Adviser on Information and Strategy to President Bola Tinubu, Bayo Onanuga, defended the approved ₦10 billion to power the State House with solar, citing the United States’ White House.

In a statement on Tuesday, the former spokesman of former Vice PresidentNamadi Sambo argued that the President’s decision to power the State House with solar would remove him from the realities of Nigerians on issues of electricity.

He decried that the President, rather than tackling issues of epileptic power supply in the country, has chosen to give himself energy security while Nigerians remain in darkness.