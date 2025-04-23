Benue State Governor Appoints 2Face As Technical Adviser (Video)

The Governor of Benue State, Hyacinth Alia, has appointed popular Nigerian singer, 2Face Idibia, as his Technical Adviser on Entertainment and Community Outreach.

Naija News reports that the Governor made the announcement during a visit to his office by the veteran singer.

He also appreciated 2Face for all the support towards his administration, adding that the singer has the capacity to do more.

Announcing the appointment, Governor Alia said: “On behalf of the Benue State government and our very good people, we want to give you some more responsibility plus the ones you have been doing because you have the capacity to do some more and help us chart a way forward to improve other people’s lives and to gain more from your wisdom and advise as well so I’m pleased to announce that we will make you a technical adviser to the Governor on entertainment and community outreach.”

See the video.

Meanwhile, Nigerian music legend, Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba, has formally introduced his fiancée cum Edo State lawmaker, Honourable Natasha Osawaru, to the Idoma traditional leadership and his hometown community.

Naija News learnt that the introduction took place on Monday, April 21, 2025, during the Idoma Nation Peace and Unity Symposium at the Och’Idoma Palace in Otukpo.

2Baba, who attended the event in traditional Idoma attire, presented Natasha to His Royal Majesty, the Och’Idoma V, and assembled kinsmen.

Following the palace ceremony, 2Baba and Osawaru proceeded to Okpokwu, his ancestral hometown in Benue State, where they met with local elders and community members.

The legendary singer reaffirmed his commitment and sought the endorsement of the elders for the former Deputy Majority Leader of the Edo State House of Assembly.