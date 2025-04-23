Baba-Ahmed, Galadima Lack Moral Courage To Talk About Tinubu’s Administration – Kwankwaso

A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano and Executive Director of Finance at the Hadejia Jama’are River Basin Development Authority, Illiyasu Musa Kwankwaso, has stated that former Political Adviser to Vice President Kashim Shettima, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, and staunch opposition figure, Buba Galadima, have lost their political relevance.

According to him, it is impossible for the duo to stop the re-election of President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

Speaking via a statement released on Tuesday, the APC stalwart said that Baba-Ahmed and Galadima “lack moral courage” to comment on the President’s governance, describing them as having “nothing to offer.”

“The two personalities lack moral courage to talk about the Tinubu administration because they lack the moral rectitude to do so,” Kwankwaso said.

He accused Baba-Ahmed of being among those who “allegedly cheated the North through their long service in government,” but have nothing to show for their time in office.

“Baba-Ahmed is among those who allegedly cheated the North by their long service in governments but have nothing to show as their contributions to the region they are today so called defending,” he said.

On Galadima, Kwankwaso described him as “the worst northern politician who cannot even show the location of his ballot box in Yobe State.”

He accused Galadima of being a “parasite” who had leached off various political figures without contributing anything substantial.

“All his years with General Buhari, what did he contribute? Instead, he was so parasitic that Buhari only won elections when Galadima deserted him. He did the same to Malam Ibrahim Shekarau, and now he is with Kwankwaso. Therefore, Dr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso should be wary of him if he wants to make it in life,” he said.