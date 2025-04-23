As Long We Don’t Consider Merit In Leadership Selection, Nothing Will Change In North – Sen. Na’Allah

Former federal lawmaker and prominent Northern statesman, Bala Ibn Na’Allah, has told Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State to quit making unnecessary claims for political interest.

Naija News reported that Governor Sani said that any northerner who held public office in the past 20 years owed the North an apology for its backwardness.

Sani added that North politicians who have failed to develop the region in the last 20 years lacked the moral ground to criticize President Bola Tinubu simply because they switched to another party.

In a press statement released in Abuja on Wednesday, Senator Na’Allah, who was a two-time Senator representing Kebbi South in the National Assembly, disagreed with the Kaduna State Governor.

The former House of Representatives member stated that he served North and his constituency with sincerity and honesty.

“I have had the rare privilege of serving as a two-term member of the House of Representatives and a two-term member of the Senate. During these years, I rendered my service to Nigeria—and by extension, the North—with honesty, sincerity, and an unwavering commitment to inclusiveness,” he said.

According to him, he does not owe anyone an apology because he gave his best to his people and North in general.

“I therefore see no reason to offer an apology to Nigeria or to any part of it,” he stated.

Na’Allah told Governor Sani to be specific when seeking an apology for Northerners on issues of poor governance.

“If, after all the sacrifices I have made and the challenges I have faced in the course of my public service, Senator Uba Sani still believes that the North is entitled to an apology, I would respectfully request that he be specific in stating who should apologize and for what precise actions,” he added.

The former Senator noted that unless North changed its approach in selecting leaders, its problems would remain.

“As long as merit does not guide our selection of leadership, the region will continue to regress, and the complex challenges confronting the North will only deepen and become more difficult to resolve,” he concluded.