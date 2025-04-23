APC Reacts To Oborevwori, Okowa Defection

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has officially welcomed the Governor of Delta State, Sheriff Oborevwori, former Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and other prominent leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to its fold.

In a statement released on Wednesday, 23 April 2025, the National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Felix Morka, expressed excitement over the defection, describing it as a major political development.

The party noted that Governor Oborevwori is not alone in the defection, adding that Okowa, senior administration officials, members of the House of Assembly, local government chairmen, councillors, and numerous grassroots supporters are also joining the fold.

The APC emphasised its readiness to fully integrate the new members.

The statement reads, “The National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress, under the leadership of His Excellency, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, CON, is highly elated by the decision of the Governor of Delta State, His Excellency Sheriff Oborevwori, to join our great party,”

“Our great party welcomes this important development and assures the governor, as well as incoming leaders and members of Delta PDP, of our fullest cooperation and accommodation within the APC family.”

The party also highlighted the broader significance of the move, suggesting it would strengthen both Delta State and national development efforts under the current administration.

“We are delighted that Delta State now stands poised to contribute maximally to the success and realisation of the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and the enduring good and prosperity of Deltans and all Nigerians,” the statement concluded.