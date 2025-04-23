APC LG Aspirant Speaks On Being Pressured To Withdraw For Obasa’s Son In Agege Council Poll

All Progressive Congress (APC) aspirant in the July 12 council election, Oluwagbenga Abiola, has dismissed claims that he faced pressure to withdraw for the son of the Lagos State Assembly Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, Abdulganiyu.

Naija News reports that Abiola, the Vice Chairman of Agege Local Government, in an interview with journalists on Wednesday in Lagos, welcomed the party’s decision to field Obasa’s son as the APC’s flag bearer in the upcoming local government poll.

Abiola affirmed his loyalty to the party and Obasa, stating he remains grateful to the Lagos Assembly Speaker for shaping his political journey.

He admitted his ambition to become Chairman, but insisted he must submit to the party’s collective decision.

Abiola noted that service to people was his true goal and believed more opportunities would come in the future.

He said, “Let me make it clear — I will never go against my leader, Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa. This is the man who made me. He appointed me Special Assistant on Media when he became Speaker in 2015. In 2016, I was appointed Sole Administrator of Agege LG, thanks to his recommendation to the governor. That appointment made me the youngest council boss in Lagos State at the time.

“In 2017, I became Secretary to the Local Government, and in 2021, Vice Chairman — all through the party’s and Speaker’s support. So tell me, why would I oppose a man who built me politically and helped me grow in experience and influence?

“Yes, I aspired. Every Vice Chairman dreams of becoming Chairman. But the party has spoken, and I fully agree. Leaders and stakeholders have united. They’ve asked the Speaker to allow his son to contest. I respect and support that. I stand with Obasa, with APC Agege, and with all decisions taken by the party and stakeholders.

“I trust my leader. He knows what’s best and can recommend me for even greater responsibilities when the time is right. I’m still young and full of energy. I’ll work for the party and ensure we achieve victory.”