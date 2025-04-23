Anambra 2025: Moghalu’s Guber Ticket ‘Null and Void’ — Labour Party Aspirant Nwosu Declares

The internal crisis rocking the Labour Party (LP) has taken a fresh twist, as a 2025 Anambra governorship aspirant, John Nwosu, has declared that the emergence of Dr George Moghalu as the party’s candidate stands on invalid grounds.

Naija News reports that Nwosu hinged his position on the recent Supreme Court judgment delivered on April 4, which ousted the Julius Abure-led national executive of the party.

Despite the judgment, the ousted leadership went ahead the very next day—April 5—to conduct a primary election that produced former NIWA Director-General, Dr George Moghalu, as the LP flagbearer.

However, a separate faction of the party under the leadership of Senator Esther Usman Nenadi organised another primary on April 10, during which Hon Jude Umennajiego, a sitting member of the Anambra State House of Assembly, was declared winner.

Nwosu, who distanced himself from the Abure-led primary but contested and lost in the Nenadi-led one, has now broken his silence, claiming Moghalu’s candidacy is effectively nullified.

He further stated that since Umennajiego is allegedly positioned as a placeholder, he remains the legitimate contender for the party’s ticket for the November 8 election.

Addressing journalists in Anambra on Tuesday, Nwosu emphasised the legality of the Supreme Court’s verdict.

He said, “The Supreme Court ruling of 4th April, 2025 was definitive. We know who the leaders of LP are. It’s now up to INEC to do the needful for the process to continue.”

He continued, stressing that the legitimacy of the April 10 primary stands unchallenged.

“The primary of 5th April is null and void and the primary of 10th April should be upheld, except of course that the issue of a placeholder is extraneous to the established process. I am a firm believer in due process and rule of law. So I remain in the race for the candidacy,” Nwosu stated.

With an appeal already lodged with the party, Nwosu said he is confident of a favourable outcome. “In the fullness of time there will be clarity and vindication. My Appeal is before the party. Once the Easter holidays are over, they will, indeed, make a pronouncement,” he added.

When asked if he is considering legal action should the party fail to recognise him as the rightful candidate, Nwosu responded cautiously but firmly.

“The Electoral processes are clear and full of established precedents. Something has to give. I’m a team player. I hope it does not come to that. But if push comes to shove, I am ready to exhaust all remedies,” he declared.