2027: You Have To Be Battle-ready When You’re Going Against Tinubu And Wike – Momodu

Veteran Nigerian journalist and publisher, Chief Dele Momodu, has warned that it won’t be an easy ride for the planned coalition to unseat President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 election.

He also countered the position of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors, who submitted that they have no interest in any coalition going into the 2027 elections.

Momodu was of the opinion that the PDP Governors’ position is only a matter of semantics because the party needs to work with other opposition parties to be able to go up against the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

He described going up against President Tinubu, who has the support of Nyesom Wike, as a battle in which the parties must have all weapons ready.

Naija News reports that he also likened the 2027 presidential polls to a World Cup match in which the best players are needed on the pitch.

“Of course, to a large extent, governors are very powerful in any political party because they hold most of the aces. But in the case of PDP, I’ll confess that the situation has been quite embarrassing to a lot of us, especially those of us who are not career politicians.

“We are in the party because we needed an alternative to the All Progressives Congress (APC). So, if they say they are not joining any coalition or the coalition should join them, I think it’s a matter of semantics.

“We’re still saying the same thing. They are not saying we can go about it alone. I don’t think any party, whether PDP, Labour Party, APGA, or any of the major opposition parties, can do it alone against a formidable party like APC or a very determined Bola Tinubu, who is already president. Even when he was not president, we faced a lot of fire.

“And now, when you have Tinubu and Nyesom Wike on one side, it means that you have to be battle-ready. You have to assemble all your weapons and be ready for the battle ahead because 2027 is going to be like the World Cup, and you need your best players,” Momodu said in an interview with New Telegraph.