2027: The Only Southern Candidate That Can Take On Tinubu Is Not Ready To Stress Himself – Momodu

A former presidential aspirant, Chief Dele Momodu, has identified former President Goodluck Jonathan as the only candidate who can match President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election.

He, however, added that Jonathan would most likely not want to get involved in such political activities again.

According to Chief Momodu, Jonathan has demonstrated contentment with his achievements so far, as he never dreamt of achieving such political heights.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, added that the only other person Tinubu and his camp are afraid of going into the 2027 election is former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, and that is why they have been attacking him politically in order to demarket him ahead of the polls.

Naija News reports Momodu made the submission during an interview with New Telegraph in which he spoke about the current political landscape in Nigeria and expectations for the 2027 election.

He said, “No Southern candidate can take on Tinubu except a Goodluck Jonathan, for example. But I doubt if he would want to stress himself.

“He’s not the kind of person; you can see that he’s a man of contentment, and he’s an intellectual who believes that even where he goes, he never expected to get to that level. So, it might be difficult for him. The only man they fear, and that’s why they’re already demarketing him in advance, is Atiku Abubakar.”