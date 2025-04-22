Why I Was Very Reluctant To Become Vice President – Goodluck Jonathan

Former President, Goodluck Jonathan has said he was reluctant to become vice president when he was approached because of his commitment to man and God.

According to Jonathan, he believes that the only way he can serve God is to remain committed to keeping the peace.

Speaking further, he stated that he feels deep empathy for people because of the experience he had while growing up.

The former Bayelsa governor said his personal experiences with hardship growing up shaped his lifelong commitment to peace and service to humanity.

He stated this at a reception in Abuja organised by “Friends of Dr Goodluck Jonathan” to honour his recent recognition with the 2025 Sunhak Global Peace Prize Award.

Jonathan added that it was his desire to see that no Nigerian suffer any lack, even though it was not so easy or possible for any president to achieve that.

“I wouldn’t say much, but only to thank you and to reassure you that my commitment to peace will continue. I will continue to do my little best until the last day I will live on earth. I believe that’s the only way I can serve God, by serving man.

“That has been my fear, and that was why I was very reluctant when I was approached to come to the centre, to be a vice president.

“I said, ‘Look, Bayelsa is a small state. Let me see what I can do with this small state, whether I can make significant changes’, but today here I am,” he said.

Jonathan appreciated the organisers of the Sunhak Global Peace Prize Award for counting him worthy, saying I never expected it.

Jonathan also appreciated the organisers of the reception for the great honour, even though he initially declined it.

“I also appreciate all those who attended this reception. I have listened to the comments from all of you, and I can only say thank you for those good words. They are quite encouraging,” he said.