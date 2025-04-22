What Did APC Present To You? – Bode George Blasts Defecting PDP Governors

A former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bode George, has slammed some governors of the opposition party who are purportedly planning to decamp to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), describing the act as a betrayal of the platform that gave them their political relevance.

Naija News reports that George’s comments come in the wake of reports that three to four PDP governors are preparing to defect to the APC to support President Bola Tinubu’s second-term bid.

While Akwa-Ibom state Governor, Umo Eno, has publicly declared support for Tinubu, others, including Delta’s Sheriff Oborevwori, Enugu’s Peter Mbah, and Rivers’ suspended Governor, Sim Fubara, are reportedly weighing their options without officially decamping.

Speaking during an interview with ARISE NEWS on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, George frowned at the actions of the governors who are abandoning the party that backed their rise to office.

He questioned what the APC presented to them to consider switching allegiances mid-term.

He said, “We are running a system here that is very despicable, very disheartening. A platform that gave you all the necessary tools, the opportunity to represent your constituency—now, halfway into your tenure, you’re jumping ship? I’m very disappointed with these governors. Very disappointed.

“The electorate in their states supported them because of the programmes of the party. Now you want to go back? What is it that they [the APC] have presented? 24 hours in politics is a long time; who knows what will happen?”