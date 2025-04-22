We Don’t Need Buhari’s Blessing To Form Coalition – Babachir Lawal

Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, has stated that those seeking favours from erstwhile President, Muhammadu Buhari are simply chasing shadows.

Lawal, a founding member of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) and former ally of Tinubu, is a key stakeholder in the ongoing coalition involving Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi and Nasir El-Rufai.

Speaking to Punch, Lawal insisted that the opposition alliance and the planned merger of parties were already sealed.

Asked if Buhari has given the coalition his blessing, as former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai claimed, Lawal replied that they don’t need the blessing of the former president.

He said, “First of all, we don’t need his (Buhari) blessing. We only needed to tell him what we wanted to do because we were adults. It is also not like we will go and tell Buhari to follow us. Of course, we are mature and intelligent people.

“Even if Buhari says, hey, gentlemen, I will join you. It is our responsibility to say, No, Oga please keep off. You are too big for us. We don’t want to involve you. You are part of this government. Please remain there until you are fed up.

“These guys have given us a reason to come against them because the CPC is a Talakawa Movement. It’s a movement that has at heart the needs and feelings of the lower class. That is our ideology, which we learned from Buhari.

“The primary aim is how to serve the disenfranchised, discriminated people in the society, which this government has taken as a religion to cause suffering and marginalisation. It is as if the sight of a poor person annoys them. So they want to starve them to death.”