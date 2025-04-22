Vatican Announces Date For Pope Francis’ Funeral

The Holy See Press Office has confirmed that the funeral Mass for Pope Francis will be held on Saturday, 26 April 2025, at 10:00 AM in St. Peter’s Square.

The solemn liturgy will be led by the Dean of the College of Cardinals, Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re. He will be joined in concelebration by Patriarchs, Cardinals, Archbishops, Bishops, and priests from around the world.

The Mass will conclude with the Ultima commendatio and Valedictio, officially commencing the Novemdiales—a traditional nine-day period of mourning and memorial Masses for the soul of the late Pontiff.

Following the funeral rites, Pope Francis’ body will be moved into St. Peter’s Basilica and later to the Basilica of St. Mary Major, where he will be entombed.

On Wednesday, April 23, the coffin bearing the Pope’s remains will be transferred from the chapel at Casa Santa Marta to St. Peter’s Basilica, allowing the faithful to pay their last respects.

Cardinal Kevin Farrell, the Camerlengo of the Holy Roman Church, will oversee the translation of the body, beginning with a prayer at 9:00 AM.

The ceremonial procession will travel through Santa Marta Square and the Square of the Roman Protomartyrs, exiting through the Arch of the Bells into St. Peter’s Square, before entering the Vatican Basilica via the central entrance.

Once inside, at the Altar of the Confession, Cardinal Farrell will lead the Liturgy of the Word, after which the public visitation of the late Roman Pontiff will begin.