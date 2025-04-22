Tension In Zamfara As Bandits Impose ₦60 Million Levy On 12 Communities

Armed criminal gangs have imposed a hefty ₦60 million levy on around 12 villages in Zamfara State, alleging that the residents collaborated with the Nigerian military during recent operations that struck their hideouts.

Naija News gathered that the targeted villages are Koloma, Dan Hayin Zargado, Zargado, Dan Godabe, Sabuwar Tunga, Makini, Bubaka, Yelwa, Bahwada, Koda, Manya, and Kabusu.

Tension has gripped locals who fear that non-compliance could provoke deadly retaliations such as mass kidnappings, arson attacks, or outright killings.

A journalist covering security affairs, Bakatsine, revealed the incident via his verified account on 𝕏 on Tuesday, raising alarm over the likelihood of further escalation without swift governmental response.

Speaking to BBC Hausa, a former councillor of Dankurmi Ward, Hon. Iliyasu Salisu Dankurmi, verified the extortion demand and attributed it to recent army offensives in the area that reportedly dealt significant blows to the bandits.

“The Nigerian Army had recently raided the area, and the bandits are now demanding ₦60million as compensation. They have threatened to make life unbearable if we don’t pay,” Dankurmi stated.

He went on to disclose that the bandits had already abducted eight people from Zargado village, and their release is now being used as leverage to extract the payment.

Many villagers find themselves in a dire predicament, caught between the threat of ruthless attacks by the bandits and the absence of sufficient protection from security forces.

Community leaders are appealing desperately to both federal and state governments, alongside security agencies, to intervene and prevent a worsening of the crisis.

At the time of this report, neither the Nigerian Army nor the Zamfara State Government had issued any official statement regarding the bandits’ demands or the military activities in the area.