Some People Blaming Tinubu Govt Because They Want Political Appointment – Gov Sani

The Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, has declared that some people criticizing the administration of President Bola Tinubu are not doing so because they are interested in the welfare of Nigerians.

He alleged that some of the people criticizing the current government are only doing so for selfish reasons and because they want a political appointment.

Governor Sani also praised the administration of President Tinubu as a liberal government that allows criticisms.

Naija News reports that the Kaduna State Governor, however, said criticisms must be constructive and not be an attack or attempt to pull down the government.

Speaking during a one-on-one interview with Daily Trust, Governor Sani stressed that there are some people who are antagonizing the current government, not because they want political appointments, but because they are speaking for the people, so such persons should not be harassed.

“This government of Asiwaju, I think, is more liberal than any government in the past. For me, you can define these criticisms (against Tinubu government) in different ways.

“Every democracy must be criticized but the criticism must be constructive for the benefit and interest of the people of Nigeria. That for me is what we did as activists, not because we want power,” he said.