Serie A Postpones Three League Games Over Pope Francis’ Burial

The Italian Serie A has announced the postponement of the following league matches: Inter Milan Vs AS Roma, Como Vs Genoa, and Lazio Vs Parma, originally scheduled for Saturday.

The Seria A made this decision to honour the memory of Pope Francis, who passed away on Easter Monday, April 21, a loss that has deeply affected the Italian nation and the global Catholic community.

Italy’s Minister for Civil Protection, Nello Musumeci, confirmed this postponement earlier today, highlighting the league’s commitment to observing a period of mourning.

Recall that the Serie A has also rescheduled all four fixtures that were set to take place on Monday—Torino vs Udinese, Cagliari vs Fiorentina, Genoa vs Lazio, and Parma vs Juventus—moving them to Wednesday, April 23 in light of Pope Francis’ demise.

Government sources revealed that the Council of Ministers has declared five days of mourning, reflecting the profound impact of the Pope’s passing on the Italian populace.

While the weekend will see a halt in football activities across Italy, the Coppa Italia semi-final second leg between Inter Milan and AC Milan will still go on as planned on Thursday night.

Saturday will remain a day free of football, but the Serie A games slated for Sunday, April 27, will go on as planned.

At the time of writing, the Serie A haven’t announced when the rescheduled games will take place.