Senator Abba Moro Decries Insecurity In Benue, Blames Security Forces, FG

The lawmaker representing Benue South Senatorial District, Senator Abba Moro, has strongly condemned the increasing killings in his home state, expressing dissatisfaction with the current security efforts.

Naija News reports that Moro criticised the security agents for extorting citizens while criminals continue their violent spree across the state.

Speaking as a guest on “Democracy Today,” a program on the African Independent Television (AIT), Moro pointedly accused the security forces of failing to effectively secure the people, while continuing to exploit the very citizens they are supposed to protect.

Moro expressed his deep concern over the ongoing violence in Benue, lamenting that it has become an unfortunate norm for people to bury their loved ones due to the insecurity in the region.

He stressed, “There’s no Benue person with a conscience today that would say he or she is not bothered by the resurgence of killings across the state. We are tired of burying our slain citizens. These killings need to stop.”

The lawmaker added that the Governor of Benue State, though finally speaking out against the killings, needs to go beyond mere condemnation.

He remarked, “It gladdens my heart that the governor has finally spoken up. He condemned the recent killings. He has been silent, and his silence has not been golden. One hopes he goes beyond the condemnation and makes promises. These are not enough.”

Moro also took a swipe at President Bola Tinubu, accusing him of ignoring the Senate’s multiple recommendations regarding the escalating insecurity in the country. He lamented that the federal government had failed to act effectively, allowing the situation to worsen.