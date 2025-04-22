SDP Will Not Be Part Of Coalition That Is A Crime Centre For Disappointed Tinubu Followers – Adebayo

Former Social Democratic Party (SDP) presidential candidate, Adewole Adebayo, has cautioned opposition leaders against hijacking the SDP as a platform for personal political battles against President Bola Tinubu.

He stated this on Monday while addressing newsmen during the 50th birthday celebration of his wife, Lillian Adebayo.

Adebayo noted that the party is not interested in being a getaway car for a conspiracy and robbery they did not plan.

He, however, stated that the SDP is available if the focus of the coalition is for the Nigerian people.

He said, “Of course, my party knows that I’m running for the 2027 election. As for the coalition, we are listening to them. We don’t want to be a getaway car for a conspiracy and robbery we did not plan. That’s not available,” Adebayo told journalists.

“If the coalition is for the Nigerian people, the SDP is available. But if it is just a crime centre for disappointed Tinubu followers, they should go back to him and resolve their differences there. Don’t come to SDP to borrow us for a fight we are not involved in.”

Also speaking in a separate interview with journalists at the event, National Secretary of the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) Peter Ameh, emphasized the need for any coalition to reflect the urgent concerns of Nigerians.

He said, “For me, I think every gathering should have a little bit of discussion about how Nigeria should move forward because the current suffering that Nigerians are expressing under this incompetent governance system is something that we must halt.

“When Nigerians coalesce, it’s a coalition against government. There is hunger on the streets, Nigerians are depressed, and there are high tariffs on electricity and data and increases in everything. Since President Tinubu came into office, the cost of living has gone so high.”