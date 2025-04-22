Rivers Police Inspector Allegedly Shoots Himself Dead in Port Harcourt

An Inspector with the Rivers State Police Command, Maxwell Zubu, has reportedly shot himself dead in the Eagle Island area of Port Harcourt on Tuesday.

Zubu, who was serving as a security detail to a former Chairman of the Port Harcourt City Local Government Area, is said to have taken his own life under yet-to-be-clarified circumstances.

As of the time of this report, the exact details surrounding the incident remain sketchy, with the cause of his death yet to be fully determined.

According to sources who spoke with Punch, the incident was immediately reported to the Police post at Eagle Island, which is under the jurisdiction of the Azikiwe Police Division located in Illabouchi, Mile 2 Diobu, Port Harcourt.

A police source, speaking on condition of anonymity, revealed that officers from the Azikiwe Police Division had visited the scene as part of the initial investigation.

“Some policemen from the Azikiwe Police Division visited the scene as part of preliminary investigation procedures,” the source stated.

The spokesperson for the Rivers State Police Command, Grace Iringe-Koko, confirmed the death of the officer. However, she refrained from providing further details, citing ongoing investigations.

Iringe-Koko in a chat with Punch assured that a thorough investigation was underway to determine both the immediate and underlying causes of Zubu’s death.

“Yes, I can confirm, but we have commenced an investigation to ascertain the cause of the incident, and we will make our findings public,” she said.

She also stated that the matter had been referred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department in Port Harcourt for a more detailed examination.