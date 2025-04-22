President Tinubu Has Done Well – Rep Rotimi

The House of Representatives’ spokesman, Akin Rotimi, has endorsed President Bola Tinubu and Governor Biodun Oyebanji’s re-election bids.

Naija News reports that the member representing Ikole/Oye federal constituency of Ekiti State said President Tinubu has been delivering across all sectors.

In a statement on Monday, Rotimi commended the efforts of All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders in Ekiti for the state caucus meeting held over the weekend.

“I commend the steadfast leadership of Governor Biodun Oyebanji, former Governors Otunba Niyi Adebayo and Dr. Kayode Fayemi, as well as our acting State Chairman, Hon. Sola Elesin. Their wisdom and commitment continue to foster the stability and cohesion that define our great party in Ekiti,” he said.

He lauded the Ekiti APC caucus for endorsing Tinubu and Oyebanji for re-election in the next election cycle. The Green Chamber’s spokesman stated that the President has shown courage in developing the country.

“President Tinubu has shown exceptional courage and clarity in confronting long-standing structural challenges, while making bold investments in infrastructure, social welfare, and national security.

“His firm commitment to true federalism and inclusive governance underscores his vision for a Nigeria that works for all.

“It is noteworthy that the Ekiti State National Assembly Caucus was the first to unanimously endorse the tax reform bills – now passed with amendments in support of the tough but necessary choices required to reset our economy for long-term stability and growth.

“We are optimistic that the benefits of these reforms will increasingly be felt by Nigerians across the country.

“Governor Oyebanji’s inclusive, people-focused leadership, consistent delivery on key development priorities, and his role as a bridge-builder within the party make him the natural choice to continue leading our state forward.

“With continued collaboration and purposeful leadership, I am confident that the APC in Ekiti State will grow even stronger in delivering good governance and meaningful progress for our people,” he stated.