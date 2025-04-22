‘Please Give Me A Chance To Mingle With You, Only Your Verse Can Change My Life’ – Portable Begs Burna Boy

Controversial Nollywood singer, Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable, has pleaded with his senior colleague cum Grammy award-winning singer, Burna Boy, for a music collaboration.

Naija News reports that this comes after Burna gifted him ₦20 million after defeating his colleague, Speed Darlington, in a celebrity boxing match.

In a post via his Instagram page on Monday, April 21, 2025, the street singer expressed appreciation to Burna Boy over the ₦20 million, but insisted he needs a verse from the singer.

The ‘Zazu Zeh’ crooner begged Burna Boy for a chance to mingle with him, adding that only a verse from his senior colleague can change his life.

He said, “Who go help you no go stress you.. God sent Afunimawobe ODOWGU @burnaboygram. I really appreciate you in my life. 20m buy me happiness. I dey loyal my helper. Pls give me a chance to see you and mingle with you. Only your verse can change my life God bless you as you invest me.”

Meanwhile, Nigerian singer, Gabriel Oche Amanyi, better known as Terry G, has opined that it is disrespectful to compare him with controversial musician, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable.

Naija News reports that Portable is often likened to the ‘Akpako Master’ due to his street-hop musical style and controversial persona.

However, in a post via 𝕏 on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, Terry G issued a stern warning against comparing him with Portable, claiming that people still listen to his songs after 10 years.