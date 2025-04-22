PDP Is Not Your Private Property, Why Are You Going To Buhari Who Flogged You Like A Little Kid? – Bode George Tackles Atiku

A former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bode George, has carpeted the party’s former presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, over his pursuit of a coalition ahead of the 2027 elections.

George berated Atiku for failing to discuss his plans with the PDP leadership and assuming the party would just automatically fall in line.

Speaking on Tuesday during an appearance on Arise TV’s morning show, George accused Atiku of attempting to treat the PDP like his personal property with the pursuit of the coalition.

“Those who are now forming a mega party, what is the purpose of that mega party? You’re a member of a solid organisation, you want to pull out.

“You are meeting with Baba Buhari, is he a member of our party? Have you discussed your mega something with anybody else? Do you think it is a private fiefdom? Is PDP a private company? Nobody owns the PDP. You bring it within the party. Let us discuss it. Once it is approved, then you move. You don’t just flip flop because of your personal ambition,” he said.

Speaking against the backdrop of the recent visit by the former Vice President to ex-President Muhammadu Buhari, George said it is disgraceful for Atiku to embark on a political pilgrimage to the residence of someone who ‘flogged him’ during the 2019 elections when they went head to head for the presidency.

He also warned Atiku against causing division among Nigerians from the North and Southern regions as a result of his personal political ambition.

“Look at General Buhari shaking hands with these guys. Is he a member of our party? We presented you against him, and he flogged you like a little kid, and then you are running there.

“And if you look at the congregation of those who visited Buhari, they are all from one side, who are the others from our party? No, it’s not done that way. In fact, my conclusion was, What is this man trying to do with this mega party? Is he trying to divide Nigeria from the north and then the south?,” George queried.

The elder statesman urged Atiku to respect the unwritten zoning arrangement between the northern and southern parts of the country regarding the country’s presidency.