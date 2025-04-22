Oyetola Hosts ‘Reinstated’ LG Chairmen

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Gboyega Oyetola, on Monday, had a meeting with former local government chairmen of Osun State under the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Naija News reported that Osun State held local government elections on February 22. The result of the election showed that candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won all the council areas.

In his meeting with the former local government chairmen, the former Osun Governor, Oyetola, described them as the reinstated chairmen.

In a statement on his 𝕏 handle, Oyetola said the former chairmen visited him to show solidarity and appreciate him.

He assured the group of his support and commitment to promoting democracy at the grassroots.

“I was deeply honoured to receive the reinstated local government chairmen of Osun State at my residence in Iragbiji on Easter Monday.

“Their visit, led by the Chairman of the Osun State chapter of the Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON), Mr. Abiodun Idowu, was a touching gesture of solidarity and appreciation.

“It was a pleasure to welcome them, especially on such a significant day, as they extended warm Easter greetings and expressed their heartfelt gratitude. I was truly humbled by their kind words regarding my support throughout their political journey and reinstatement.

“This visit was both symbolic and meaningful. It reaffirmed the strength of our connection to grassroots leadership and our shared commitment to the progress of Osun State.

“I remain steadfast in my belief that true development begins at the local level, and I will continue to support efforts that promote inclusive governance and democratic values,” he said.