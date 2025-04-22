Okpebholo Suspends Edo Traditional Ruler Over Kidnapping, Killings

Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, has ordered the immediate suspension of the Okumagbe of Uwano Kingdom, Agenebode, Etsako East Local Government Area, George Egabor.

Naija News reports that the latest development was contained in a statement signed by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Fred Itua.

According to the statement, the traditional ruler was suspended indefinitely over recent cases of incessant kidnapping and killings in his domain.

The statement added that the secretary of the monarch, Peter Omiogbemhi, has since been arrested by the relevant authorities, following a recent incident that led to the death of a palace chief, Late John Ikhamate.

The statement reads, “Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has ordered the immediate suspension of Dr. George Oshiapi Egabor, the Okumagbe of Uwano Kingdom, Agenebode, Estako East Local Government Area of Edo State, over recent cases of incessant kidnapping and killings in his domain.

“Already, his secretary, Chief Peter Omiogbemhi, has since been arrested by the relevant authorities, following a recent incident that led to the death of a Palace Chief, Late John Ikhamate.

“The suspension of the traditional ruler is indefinite.”

In related development, Okpebholo recently announced that individuals apprehended for kidnapping in the state will be subjected to the death penalty, specifically through hanging, and he expressed his willingness to sign the death warrants of those convicted.

This announcement was made during a stakeholders’ meeting at the Uromi Town Hall, where he engaged in discussions with leaders and members of the Arewa community in Esan land.

Okpebholo highlighted that the Edo State House of Assembly has enacted a bill amending the Kidnapping Prohibition Amendment Law (and Related Matters 2013.

According to the governor, this legislation stipulates the death penalty for kidnappers and requires the seizure and demolition of properties utilised in the execution of their crimes.