Obi Cubana Reacts As Adopted Son Claims ‘Next Of Kin’ Title

Nigerian billionaire, Obinna Iyiegbu, better known as Obi Cubana, has sparked outrage online after revealing private information about his family.

Naija News reports that this comes after the billionaire’s adopted son, Chidi, posted a TikTok video claiming he was the next of kin.

However, Obi Cubana via his Instagram page shared a photo of himself with his son, Alex, stating that the biological son is his next of kin.

The billionaire’s action has generated reactions online, with some netizens saying that a clarification was needed, while others believed the drama was unnecessary.

Meanwhile, Obi Cubana has said Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State would be re-elected for his second tenure.

Naija News reports that the Chairman of Cubana Group said Governor Soludo was touching every part of the state and giving it a new look.

Speaking on Sunday, in Awka, Obi Cubana stated that Governor Soludo has the hunger to position the state as the pride of Nigeria, West Africa and Africa.

He added that the Governor faces no opposition as it concerns his re-election bid.

His words: “I think for the first time in Anambra State there may not be contest, this is a walkover because the Governor is doing what he promised us in new Anambra State.

“When we were with him earlier he said that he’s not talking about what has been done but what has not been done, that means he’s hungry to do more from the Amabra State. He’s hungry to position this state to be in pride of Nigeria as a matter of fact West Africa and Africa.”