‘Nigerians Are Shocked About Tinubu’ – Adebayo

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) 2023 presidential candidate, Prince Adewole Adebayo, has stated that President Bola Tinubu has failed to take governance seriously.

Naija News reports that Adebayo made this known in an interview in Abuja, during his wife’s 50th birthday celebration.

Speaking on the renewed killings in Plateau and Benue States, Adebayo expressed surprise that Nigerians are shocked about the Tinubu administration’s failure to address insecurity.

According to the SDP chieftain, the first duty of the president and the Commander-In-Chief is national security.

While advising Nigerians to rise against the opposition and take back the country from bad leaders, Adebayo urged President Tinubu to re-strategise the country’s security architecture to address the ravaging insecurity.

He said, “What shocked me about Nigerians is that they are shocked about President Tinubu.

“Because we knew that these people don’t take governance seriously. They take elections seriously but not governance. The first duty of the president and the commander in chief is national security.

“It is a disappointment what is happening in Plateau and Benue. I personally don’t like to politicise security. I think the president must be serious-minded and address the issue.”

Also speaking at the birthday celebration, the Lagos State Chairman of SDP, Hon. Femi Olaniyi Ferrari, said his party provides Nigerians with the opportunity to address the country’s challenges.

He said, “We can all understand what Nigerians are going through. We asked for change, but the change has shortchanged us.”