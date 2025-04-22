NCoS Denies Bomb Explosion Rumours At Maiduguri Custodial Centre

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) has dismissed claims of a bomb explosion at the Maiduguri Custodial Centre in Borno State, calling the reports false, misleading, and capable of inciting unnecessary panic.

In a statement issued on Monday from Abuja, the Public Relations Officer of NCoS, Deputy Controller of Corrections Abubakar Umar, firmly denied the allegations, assuring the public that the facility remains secure and fully operational.

“There has been no explosion or security breach at the Maiduguri Custodial Centre or any other correctional facility across the country,” Umar clarified in the statement.

He further emphasised that all inmates are safe, and daily operations are proceeding without interruption. The NCoS spokesperson urged the public to disregard any such rumour suggesting otherwise.

The NCoS also stated that the ongoing rehabilitation and treatment programs for inmates at the Maiduguri centre are continuing uninterrupted, in line with the service’s broader reform agenda.

Naija News reports that the correctional service assured that the centre remains a vital institution for both incarceration and the rehabilitation of offenders.

The NCoS expressed concerns about the spread of unverified information, particularly on social media, warning that such rumours could erode public confidence and jeopardise national security.

“It is imperative for media outlets and members of the public to confirm sensitive information through official and credible channels,” Umar stressed.

Reaffirming its commitment to the safety and security of inmates, staff, and the wider public, the NCoS stated that it is actively monitoring all custodial centres across the country.

The statement concluded by urging the public to remain calm and law-abiding, reiterating that there is no cause for alarm. “All inmates are going about their treatment regimen without hindrance,” the NCoS added.