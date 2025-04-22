Manchester United To Push For Matheus Cunha’s Signature

Manchester United are reportedly considering a move for Wolves forward, Matheus Cunha, this summer, according to the BBC.

Matheus Cunha, who has a release clause of £62.5 million in his contract, is anticipated to leave Molineux at the end of the season.

The 25-year-old Brazilian striker has emerged as a potential solution to bolster United’s attack, which has struggled this season, with only five teams scoring fewer than their 38 goals in 33 Premier League matches.

Cunha, currently the top scorer for Wolves with 16 goals across all competitions, fits well into head coach Ruben Amorim’s preferred 3-4-2-1 formation.

However, United will face competition from other Premier League clubs, including Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea, and Newcastle, all of which are also looking to strengthen their forward lines.

Despite his impressive scoring record, concerns have arisen regarding Matheus Cunha’s disciplinary issues, as he has been sent off twice this season, missing six matches due to suspension.

In a recent interview, Cunha expressed his desire to “take the next step” in his career and compete for titles.

United’s plans for next season are complicated by financial uncertainties. Winning the Europa League and qualifying for the Champions League could net them an additional £100 million, while staying in their current 14th position could cost them around £24 million.

Following a disappointing home defeat against Wolves, Amorim reassured fans that a plan is in place to enhance the squad, although significant changes may only happen in the summer.