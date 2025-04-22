Louis Saha Urges Victor Osimhen To Join Manchester United

Former Manchester United striker Louis Saha has stressed that Super Eagles of Nigeria striker, Victor Osimhen would be an outstanding addition to the Red Devils’ squad.

Despite United’s ambitions and significant investment in key players last summer, the team has encountered a disappointing season.

Their offensive lineup, including forwards Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund, has struggled to find the back of the net consistently.

As a result, United currently sit in a disappointing 14th place in the league standings, which has only added to the pressure on the management and players alike.

In addition to their league struggles, the Red Devils have failed to make substantial progress in both the Emirates FA Cup and the Carabao Cup this season.

Recognizing the need for an impactful striker to revitalize the team’s attack, Saha emphasized his belief that Victor Osimhen would fit the bill perfectly if he were to join the club this coming summer.

“I am a massive fan of Victor Osimhen,” Saha stated in an interview with Mega Dice. “He possesses both the character and the quality to succeed at the highest level. His track record speaks for itself: he achieved great success in France, won the league title in Italy, and has performed brilliantly during his time in Turkey—though it was likely a move he didn’t envision making.”

Osimhen’s stats further illustrate his prowess; this season, he has netted an impressive 29 goals and provided five assists in just 34 appearances across all competitions for Galatasaray.

Saha remarked, “He has scored goals at every level of competition, boasts invaluable Champions League experience, and possesses the personality and charisma that could greatly benefit United’s existing squad. I genuinely believe he would be a transformational signing for the club, elevating our attacking capabilities significantly.”