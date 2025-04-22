Leon Balogun To Exit Glasgow Rangers, Willian Estevão To Join Chelsea

Nigerian centre-back, Leon Balogun is anticipated to part ways with Scottish Premiership giants Rangers after the current season, as his contract is set to expire.

Leon Balogun has openly shown his desire to extend his stay with the club beyond this season; however, it seems this wish may go unfulfilled.

Reports from Football Insider indicate that Rangers have decided against offering him a new contract.

Balogun, 36, has had two separate spells with the Light Blues. He initially joined the club in 2020 and spent two years before departing.

He made a return to Rangers in 2023, signing a one-year contract extension last summer. Throughout this season alone, the Nigerian defender has made 23 appearances in all competitions, showcasing his skills and contributions to the team.

Meanwhile, Willian Estevão is set to join Chelsea after the FIFA Club World Cup in June, according to his agent, Andre Cury, who recently shared this news in an interview with AS.

Curry praised Estevão, stating, “He will join Chelsea after the Club World Cup. He’s a world-class player. He’s so good, he will make history at Chelsea.”

The young Brazilian winger has attracted considerable attention from top clubs, with both PSG and Bayern Munich also keen to secure his signature.

Estevão was signed by Chelsea last year from Palmeiras, but he remained on loan with the Brazilian side following the transfer.

As he approaches his 18th birthday in April, the talented winger has inked a contract with the Blues that will keep him at Stamford Bridge until 2033.

Chelsea reportedly paid a significant fee of €34 million to Palmeiras for Estevão.