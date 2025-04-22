Lagos APC Announces Nomination Fees Ahead Of July 12 LG Polls

In preparation for the upcoming July 12 local government elections in Lagos State, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced the official nomination and administrative fees for prospective candidates.

Outlined in the party’s election guidelines, which were jointly signed by Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi and Dr Adeola Jokomba, the APC chairman and secretary, respectively, the fee structure was made public on Tuesday.

According to the document, individuals seeking the chairmanship position are required to pay a nomination fee of ₦5 million, along with an administrative charge of ₦500,000.

Female aspirants for the same role will pay ₦2.5 million as a nomination fee, while the administrative charge remains unchanged at ₦500,000.

Additionally, the APC introduced a 50% discount on the nomination fee for aspirants under the age of 40, although they are still expected to pay the full administrative fee of ₦500,000.

In a move aimed at inclusion, the party waived the nomination fee entirely for aspirants with disabilities, requiring them only to pay a reduced administrative fee of ₦250,000.

“For the councillorship position, male aspirants will pay ₦1 million for the nomination form and ₦100,000 as an administrative fee, while female aspirants will pay ₦250,000 for the nomination form and ₦100,000 as administrative fee.

“Youths aspiring for councillorship positions will have a 50 per cent discount for the nomination form fee, while the administrative fee remains the same.

“Persons Living With Disabilities (PLWDs) will collect the nomination forms free for councillorship seats, while the administrative fee is ₦50,000.

“There shall not be a separate fee for Vice Chairman. These fees shall be paid by way of bank draft in favour of the All Progressives Congress, Lagos State, State,” the party added.

Further clarifying the process, the APC stated that anyone vying for the chairmanship role must submit a nomination form endorsed by five registered party members who are also registered voters in the respective wards and local government or LCDA.

For councillorship aspirants, the requirement is 20 endorsements from registered voters within their ward.

The guidelines also stress eligibility criteria, including citizenship and academic qualifications.

“An aspirant must be educated up to at least school certificate level or its equivalent, and a higher qualification will be an added advantage.

“For council and LCDA chairmanship, the aspirant has to attain the age of 30 years, while for councillorship, the aspirant has to attain the age of 25 years.

“All aspirants are to submit evidence of membership of the party. Aspirants are to submit demonstrable evidence of active party support.

“Aspirants must provide a portfolio of loyalty to the party. All aspirants must sign the party’s Code of Conduct.

“Only aspirants cleared by the Screening Committee shall be eligible to stand for election at the party’s primaries,” the party said.

The APC also reminded interested officeholders that anyone holding a party position who intends to contest must step down from their role at least 30 days before the election or primary.

It added that aspirants are expected to fully comply with all constitutional requirements related to the public offices they intend to pursue.